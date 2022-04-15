Crist visits Bethune-Cookman University

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist visited Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach on Saturday and spoke to students, local leaders and residents. Crist, who is a former Florida governor, is hoping to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the photo above, he poses in front of the statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune on campus with students from B-CU’s Student Government Association and the Royal Core of B-CU.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.