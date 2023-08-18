The Cultural Council of Volusia County’s meeting to review applications for the fiscal year 2023- 2024 Community Cultural Grant program has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.
The public meeting will be held in the county council chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Thirty nonprofit organizations will present their applications for funding. Each organization will be given a brief opportunity to update Cultural Council members about their programs and respond to members’ questions. Applications will be reviewed in alphabetical order.
Organizations applying for the grant are:
- African American Museum of the Arts
- Art League of Daytona Beach
- ArtHaus
- Artists’ Workshop of New Smyrna Beach
- Atlantic Center for the Arts
- IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts
- Daytona Beach Choral Society
- Daytona Beach Symphony Society
- Daytona Playhouse
- DeLand Naval Air Station
- Enterprise Preservation Society
- Fall Festival of the Arts, DeLand
- Florida Surf Film Festival
- Florida Wing, Commemorative Air Force
- Gateway Center for the Arts
- Halifax Historical Society
- Heritage Preservation Trust
- Hub on Canal
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
- Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum
- Museum of Art, DeLand
- Museum of Arts & Sciences
- Ormond Beach Historical Society
- Ormond Memorial Art Museum
- Pioneer Settlement for the Creative Arts
- Sands Theater Center
- Shoestring Theatre
- Southeast Volusia Historical Society
- USA Dance – Greater Daytona Chapter
- West Volusia Historical Society
Grant scores will be announced, but recommended award amounts will be determined after the county’s budgeting process is completed. Final approval rests with the Volusia County Council. Funding for this grant program comes from the Volusia County Government’s general fund allocation for cultural and heritage programs.
For more information, contact Volusia County Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at rredd@volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 15872.
