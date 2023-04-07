The Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) will continue with its series of Community Tourism Listening Sessions on Tuesday, May 16, at noon at the CVB’s new offices, Oceanside Executive Center at 140 S. Atlantic Ave., Suite 500, Ormond Beach.
The Daytona Beach Area CVB is hosting these listening sessions with area residents, sharing information on how the CVB markets the destination and the importance of the tourism industry in the community. Residents are encouraged to provide their input and learn how they can participate and get involved.
“The residents of the Daytona Beach area are truly our greatest ambassadors in promoting the destination,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area CVB. “We are looking forward to another lively discussion in this upcoming Community Tourism Listening session with our residents and seeing how we can work together to promote the destination.”
A light lunch will be provided to attendees.
Space is limited to attend the Community Tourism Listening Sessions. Attendees should RSVP no later than Monday, May 15 to info@daytonabeach. comor by calling (386) 255-0415, extension 110.
Those unable to attend the session are encouraged to email their input directly to Baker at lcb@ daytonabeach.com or call (386) 255-0415, extension 120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.