Daytona airport named top commercial service airport in state

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) was named Florida’s 2021 Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
The award was announced at the FDOT Annual Aviation Awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Florida Airports Council Annual Conference, being held this week.
“Being named Commercial Service Airport of the Year is a reflection of the commitment of the entire DAB team to continuously make this airport the best for our passengers, community and airline partners,” said Airport Director Karen Feaster.
“Despite the challenges from the pandemic, DAB saw many opportunities, including the completion this summer of a major terminal renovation and the start of new seasonal, direct flights to Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth on American Airlines,” Feaster added.
The award is selective to airports that have proven exceptional aviation safety, completed aesthetic improvements, and shown innovative management solutions throughout the year. FDOT applauded DAB for a list of accomplishments including:
- Safety: The FAA conducted a virtual administrative inspection of the airport and found no vehicle/pedestrian deviations for FY July 20 to June 21. And for the first time, FDOT performed a physical inspection of DAB. In addition, DAB instituted a new airfield-painting program that provides a continual refresh of airfield markings throughout the year, thereby enhancing safety. The airport added two additional explosive detection K9s, bringing DAB to four teams and 24-hour coverage. DAB also completed a major taxiway rehabilitation project in FY20-21.
- Aesthetics: The terminal renovation includes a new coastal ecology design with emphasis on natural light and the use of a neutral color palette. A new natural stone water tower provides a therapeutic experience for visitors. Technology upgrades include flight and gate information display monitors and LED video walls. Common use systems at the new ticket counters allow new airlines to connect easily to their own networks. New passenger amenities include a mother’s room and renovated business center. More than 50% of the new terminal seating is equipped with built-in charging stations.
- Airport management: Within months after the pandemic shuttered air travel, DAB implemented the “Ready to Fly” health and safety initiative. Practices include deep cleaning/disinfecting, social distancing markers, sanitizer stations and public messaging. Airport staff assembled and distributed DAB Cares Kits to departing passengers. The airport also provided financial accommodations to passenger-reliant tenants financially suffering from the industry’s economic downturn due to the pandemic. The airport collaborated with Volusia County Library Services to create the innovative “Books on the Fly” program that provides travelers free access to nearly 1 million e-book, audio, comic, movie, music, television and magazine titles—no library card needed. Complimentary physical books also are offered.
“A positive customer experience is at the heart of our business, and we are thankful for the continued community support for our local airport,” said Feaster.
For more information, contact Joanne Magley, director of air service, marketing and customer experience, at 386-248- 8037.
