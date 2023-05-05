Learn about the latest information on fraud trends and resources to protect yourself by attending a fraud awareness event hosted by Daytona Beach International Airport. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 16, in the Dennis McGee Room, located on the 2nd level of the airport.
Representatives from the AARP Fraud Watch Network and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office will provide information to empower the public in the fight against fraud and scams.
“We’ve had a few recent incidents with people coming to the airport to pick up someone they met online, who was supposedly being detained at our airport, only to find out it was a potential scam,” said Joanne Magley, Airport Manager-Air Service, Marketing & Customer Experience.
“There was another incident of someone coming to pick up a puppy they bought online that was supposed to be arriving on a flight, but again, no puppy. These things happen more than many people think and it’s the reason we want to help inform the public of what to look out for.”
There is no cost to attend but seats are limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/DAB-Fraud-Awareness.
