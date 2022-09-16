The Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) will kick off the first of a series of Community Tourism Listening Sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m. at the CVB’s offices, 126 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach. Other scheduled dates for the Community Listening Sessions are Oct. 25 and Nov. 22.
The Daytona Beach Area CVB is hosting these monthly listening sessions with area residents, sharing information on how the CVB markets the destination and the importance of the tourism industry in the community. Residents are encouraged to provide their input and learn how they can participate and get involved.
The sessions will include local opinion leaders, CVB employees and tourism partners.
“In 2021, Daytona Beach area welcomed nearly 10 million visitors with almost half of those visiting friends and family in the area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area CVB. “Residents truly are our greatest ambassadors in promoting the destination. We’re looking forward to talking with our residents and seeing how we can work together to promote the destination.”
Coffee and pastries will be provided to attendees.
Space is limited to attend the Community Tourism Listening Sessions. Attendees should RSVP no later than Friday, Sept. 23 to info@daytonabeach.com or by calling 386-255-0415, extension 110.
Those unable to attend the session are encouraged to email their input directly to Lori Campbell Baker at lcb@ daytonabeach.com or call 386-255-0415, extension 120.
