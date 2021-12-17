Daytona Beach Christmas parade returns

The city of Daytona Beach helped residents get into the holiday spirit on Saturday evening with its evening Christmas parade.
The Bright Lights & Merry Nights Christmas Parade started at Bethune Point Park and the corner of Beach Street, then traveled north on Beach Street and ended at Bay Street.
The parade was not held last year because of the pandemic.
