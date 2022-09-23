The Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, will offer a variety of free programs for adults in October.
Legos for adults: 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Who says Legos are just for kids? Stop by and let your inner child go wild. Legos will be provided, although participants are welcome to bring their own building blocks as well. The theme for this session will be Halloween.
Apple oatmeal muffins: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Learn about basic cooking while learning how to make apple oatmeal muffins during this Recipes and Reads program. Call the library to register the number of people in your group.
Sea turtle conservation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Alyssa Hancock will discuss sea turtle conservation and the Marine Science Center’s efforts in rehabilitating and protecting these beloved animals.
Timucua of Volusia County: 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Felipe de Paula of the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse will share information about the Timucua, native American people who lived in northeast and north central Florida and southeast Georgia.
Lore librarian series: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. A librarian who loves lore will discuss “The Witcher” series, sharing facts, bios and histories many fans are not aware of. He’ll also provide reading recommendations for Witcher fans.
Cheesy corn chowder: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Learn about nutrition, labels and healthy food choices while learning how to make cheesy corn chowder during this Recipes and Reads program. Call the library to register the number of people in your group. Samples will be available while supplies last.
Chess club: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The meeting will open with a short lesson about a famous player or strategy, and then players can learn and play at their leisure. All skill levels are welcome.
For more information, call 386-257-6036 or visit volusialibrary.org.
