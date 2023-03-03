Daytona Beach resident awarded Ph.D. in engineering

Daytona Beach resident Adam W.S. Lowery, son of Valerie and Wallace Lowery III, was among nearly 3,000 students that received diplomas during commencement ceremonies Dec. 16, 2022, at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (VA Tech) in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Adam Lowery was one of 291 candidates that received the Ph.D.
He earned the degree in mechanical engineering.
Statistics show that Blacks comprise only 3 percent of mechanical engineers in the United States. Those who work in the field do such jobs as develop, design, build and test mechanical devices and systems such as machines, tools and engines.
A graduate of Mainland High School, he also holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the Lincoln University, a HBCU in Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Virginia Tech, meanwhile, recognized a total of 1,453 summer and fall graduates who earned an advanced, master’s, or doctoral degree.
Approximately 1,544 undergraduates received degrees, according to published reports.
