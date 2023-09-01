Daytona Beach Rotary raises $4,000 to assist Maui club

The Daytona Beach Rotary has demonstrated its commitment to Rotary values of service and support by raising funds from its members and matching them with a generous donation of $2,000, resulting in a total donation of $4,000 to the Rotary Club of Lahaina in Maui which was destroyed by fire during the recent wildfires.
The funds will aid in the recovery efforts of the Rotary Club of Lahaina.
John Guthrie, president of the Daytona Beach Rotary, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to extend a helping hand to their fellow Rotarians in Maui.
He stated, “In the spirit of Rotary’s guiding principle of ‘Service Above Self,’ we stand with the Rotary Club of Lahaina during this challenging time. Our members have come together, and by matching their contributions with a financial donation, we hope to assist in rebuilding their community and supporting their initiatives.”
The recent wildfire has left an extensive impact on the community of Lahaina and the residents’ daily life, including the Rotary Club’s initiatives aimed at creating positive change in their local and global communities.
The Daytona Beach Rotary is a local chapter (129 members) of Rotary International, a global network of community leaders, professionals, and volunteers dedicated to making positive, lasting changes in local communities and around the world. The organization is committed to advancing goodwill and peace through its service projects and initiatives.
