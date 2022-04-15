The city of Daytona Beach’s summer camp program will begin Monday, June 6, and continue through Friday, Aug. 12.
The 10-week program is for youth ages 5 to 16 and will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch, sports, crafts, field trips and games are provided at the summer camps.
The summer camps will be at these locations:
- Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
- Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Sunnyland Recreation Center, 825 Washington St.
- Turie T. Small Elementary School, 800 South St.
- YSG Cultural and Educational Center, 1000 Vine St.
Registration is first come, first served and will open Tuesday, May 3. Youth can also be registered at www.codb.us and at Leisure Services at City Hall at 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. Appointments are not required to register youth for the summer camps. Note, online registration will be available May. 3.
The summer camp registration fee has been waived for this year. Summer camps are $300 per youth, and there is a 10% discount for siblings. A weekly payment plan of $30 per week is available.
For more information, call (386) 671-8337.
