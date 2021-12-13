Daytona Beach Shores businesses can register now for Jan. 8 expo

Businesses serving Daytona Beach Shores and surrounding communities are invited to register now to have a booth at the “Better Life Business Expo” on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores.
The Better Life Business Expo is being presented by the City of Daytona Beach Shores and the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce.
This business trade show and networking event is for chamber members and residents of the Shores and neighboring communities. It is free and open to the public.
Local businesses, restaurants, home products and personal services will be showcased at the expo, which will feature demonstrations, samples, giveaways and refreshments. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the companies that serve the community and meet their representatives.
Local businesses, restaurants, products and services may reserve booth space to participate by registering at https://www.pschamber.com/events/details/daytona-beach-shores-better-life-business-expo-6111. Space is limited.
Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Indoor vendors will be provided an 8-foot table and two chairs; cost is $50. Outdoor vendors will be provided a tent, 8-foot table and two chairs; cost is $75. Tablecloths will be provided. Electricity will be limited. No cooking (warmers for food samples will be allowed).
For more information, visit www.cityofdbs.org or www.pschamber.com/events or call the community center at 386-281-3000.
