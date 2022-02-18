Daytona Beach Shores’ food truck event set for Feb. 25

Enjoy gourmet food served out of 14 food trucks, plus live music by Daniel “Saxman” Fuqua, at the City of Daytona Beach Shores’ Food Trucks event from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
The event will be held at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park, 3048 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores.
Entertainment will be provided Saxman Fuqua, who has been playing his saxophone for 20 years and is a featured performer at two New Smyrna Beach restaurants and at events, starting at 5 p.m. on the Shores Pavilion Stage. Free admission. Bring a chair.
A variety of food trucks - mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks – will offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Plus, there will be two cash bars offered by Flagler Tavern. The food trucks will be open 4:30-8 p.m. The Feb. 25 lineup includes:
• Fat Boi Gourmet Potatoes
• One Way Coffee
• Lee’s Famous Cheesesteaks
• Shannon’s BBQ and Seafood
• Between Bread
• Pucker Up Old Skool Lemonade
• SiamOcha Thai Cuisine
• Tacos Mazatlan
• Wicked Good Mini Donuts
• The Hangry Spartan (gourmet grilled cheese)
• Artisan Experience (Crepes)
• Allan’s Jerk Shack (Jamaican)
• Woodson’s Wrap Shack
• Peter John’s Ice Cream
For more information, contact Daytona Beach Shores Recreation at 386-281-3000.
