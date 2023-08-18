Daytona Beach Shores mayor is president-elect of Florida League of Mayors

Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller has been named president-elect of the Florida League of Mayors.
The main purpose of the League of Mayors is to serve as a compliment to the Florida League of Cities, Inc., by providing a forum for the mayors of Florida’s municipalities to jointly study issues faced by Florida’s municipalities, to work cooperatively for the general improvement and efficient administration of Florida’s municipalities, to provide mutual assistance to each other in the solution of issues faced by Florida’s municipalities, and to promote the exchange of ideas on and experiences in successful methods of administration of Florida’s municipalities.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position by my fellow mayor peers”, said Miller.
“I look forward to working with all of Florida’s Mayors and have various ideas I’d like to bring to the table to see how we might even better develop lines of communication, collaboration, and learn from each other as we continue to assist in making Florida the place to be for our residents, tourists and future generations of residents and tourists”.
Miller served three years on the Florida League of Cities’ legislative policy committees: one year on Land and Development and two years on Municipal Administration.
She has been on the Florida League of Mayors Board of Directors for one year, is chair of the Volusia County Elected Officials and first vice president of the Volusia League of Cities.
Miller is the recipient of the prestigious Blaine O’Neal Award of Excellence from the Volusia League of Cities for 2021 and recipient of the 2023 Volusia League of Cities Elected Official of the Year Award. Miller is serving her second four-year term as mayor of Daytona Beach Shores.
