The City of Daytona Beach Shores will present its End of Summer Bash from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Crabby Joe’s Deck & Grill on the Sun Glow Pier, 3701 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores.
Tickets are now on sale for this longstanding Shores tradition. Celebrate the end of summer with a Low Country Boil, music and dancing with DJ Dave.
The Low Country Boil includes shrimp, mussels, snow crab claws, cheese grits, potatoes, corn on the cob, slaw, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks, plus two drink tickets for house wine, domestic draft and call-brand liquors. A cash bar will also be available.
Tickets are now on sale for $30 at the Shores Community Center or online at www.CityofDBS.org/calendar. Ticket sales are limited.
For more information, contact Daytona Beach Shores Recreation Department at 386-281-3000.
