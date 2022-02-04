City of Daytona Beach Shores Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Kurt Swartzlander was selected by the City Council on Tuesday as its next city manager, effective July 2022.
Swartzlander will succeed long- time City Manager Michael Booker who will retire this summer after 22 years.
“Thank you for this opportunity,” he told the council. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the last 22 years and improving the city any way we can.”
Swartzlander, 51, came to Daytona Beach Shores four years ago as finance director and has also served as assistant city manager since last spring. He spent 11 years at the city of Holly Hill before that, serving as finance director and assistant city manager, with two stints as interim city manager during his time in Holly Hill.
Originally from Michigan, he attended Kalamazoo College for his undergraduate degree, then earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Stetson University in DeLand. His first government position was as an accountant for the city of Holly Hill, from 2002-2005. In addition to his public experience, he has worked in the private sector in electrical contracting and food supply.
Swartzlander was a founding vice president of the Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association.
He and his wife, Stacy Swartzlander, have four children: Sydney, Kinsley, Jadon and Jackson.
