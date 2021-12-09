Kick off the holidays with activities in downtown Daytona Beach on Saturday, Dec. 11. Several bridge and road closures will be implemented for the popular parade. Motorists should plan accordingly if planning to use the Veterans Memorial or International Speedway Boulevard bridges Saturday evening.
7 a.m. to noon, Downtown Farmers’ Market
Enjoy purchasing farm-fresh produce and more at the Downtown Farmers’ Market, which is on Magnolia Avenue between Beach Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Daytona Beach families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits at the Downtown Farmers’ Market. Local residents with SNAP can scan their EBT cards and receive tokens for purchasing SNAPeligible items (such as fresh fruits and vegetables) from participating market vendors. Parking is available behind the shops in Beach Street.
1 to 5 p.m., December Wine Walk
The Riverfront Shops of Daytona are hosting its December Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. Participants can stroll through unique shops and enjoy live music while tasting fine red and white wines served by participating merchants. Free public parking is available behind the shops on Beach Street for the event. For more information and tickets, visit www.RiverfrontShopsofDaytona.com.
5 p.m., Hot Chocolate at Fire Station #1
Sponsored by Brown & Brown Insurance, stop by Fire Station #1 at 301 S. Beach St. starting at 5 p.m. to grab a cup of hot chocolate.
6 p.m., Bright Lights & Merry Nights Parade
The city’s Bright Lights & Merry Nights Christmas Parade is presented by Brown & Brown Insurance and supported by the Daytona International Auto Mall and Southern Stone Communications.
Parade route
The parade begins at Bellevue Avenue and Beach Street and travels north on Beach Street to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (new end location this year).
The parade will travel in the northbound lane once it reaches Orange Avenue and heads north to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
Parade attendees will be able to sit in the median from Orange Avenue to Bay Street.
The judging/review area will be at Magnolia Avenue/Jackie Robinson Parkway and Beach Street. Parade winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13.
Parade attendees should plan to arrive early and bring chairs and/or blankets.
Portable restrooms will be available at different locations.
Free public parking is available behind the shops on Beach Street.
Road and bridge closures
7 a.m. Dec. 11, east side of Beach Street parking
Parking on the east side of Beach Street from Orange Avenue to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard will be coned off at 7 a.m.
Free public parking is available on the west side of Beach Street and behind the shops off of Palmetto Avenue and on City Island.
7 a.m. Dec. 11, Magnolia Avenue/Jackie Robinson Parkway and Beach Street
East side of Magnolia Avenue/Jackie Robinson Parkway and Beach Street intersection closed.
Library patrons and other people on City Island can use Jackie Robinson Parkway off of Orange Avenue until 5:30 p.m.
Parking on City Island is possible during the parade; however, City Island will only be accessible via Orange Avenue and closed when the parade reaches Orange Avenue until after the parade.
Noon, Dec. 11, west side of Beach Street parking
Parking on the west side of Beach Street from Orange Avenue to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard will be coned off beginning at noon.
Free public parking is available behind the shops off of Palmetto Avenue and on City Island (use Orange Avenue for access to City Island).
4 p.m. Dec. 11, Beach Street closed Orange Avenue to MMB
Northbound/southbound lanes will be closed on Beach Street from Orange Avenue to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard at 4 p.m. until after the parade.
5 p.m. Dec. 11, Beach Street closed Bellevue Avenue to Orange Avenue
Northbound/southbound lanes will be closed on Beach Street from Bellevue Avenue to Orange Avenue at 5 p.m. until after the parade.
Daytona Beach Police Department officers will be staged at various locations south of Orange Avenue on Beach Street to assist with people needing to access businesses on the east side.
5 p.m. Dec. 11, bridges details
Motorists will not be able to turn left or right onto Beach Street from the Veterans Memorial and International Speedway Boulevard bridges beginning at 5 p.m. until after the parade.
The Veterans Memorial and International Speedway Boulevard bridges will remain open; however, when the parade reaches this location, no vehicles will be allowed to cross the intersection.
Detour: Motorists are asked to use the Main Street and Seabreeze/Oakridge bridges beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday until after the parade ends (about 8 p.m.)
