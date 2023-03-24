Daytona Disaster Recovery Center to permanently close

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, will permanently close at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, due to a decreasing number of visitors.
“The recovery center opened in October and has been a vital asset for people to apply for assistance and speak to representatives from multiple agencies,” said Emergency Services Director Jim Judge. “I also want to express my sincerest gratitude to FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as they have been so helpful in getting our residents and businesses the assistance they need, as well as the Florida Department of Health for providing the venue.”
As the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and a physical property damage loan through the SBA was last month, individuals and businesses with an open case or who would like to appeal a denial decision may still work with FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. SBA is also accessible to progress with an open loan application or to file a loan denial appeal by visiting disasterloanassistance. sba.gov/ela/s/, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or calling 800-659-2955.
For businesses and most private nonprofit organizations, there still is time to apply for an economic injury loan through the SBA for both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The deadline to submit a loan application for economic loss from Hurricane Ian is Thursday, June 29, and Wednesday, Sept. 13, for Hurricane Nicole.
