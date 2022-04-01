Daytona Mayor’s Fitness Challenge celebrates participants

Winner loses 26 pounds in 10-week healthy program
This year’s participants in the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge celebrated their journey and a total combined weight loss of about 347 pounds during a special finale on March 26 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
More than 95 people registered to participate in the 10-week healthy program that featured biweekly fun activities for adults of all ages and fitness levels. Participants weighed-in at the beginning of the program and again at the end to track results, with prizes awarded to people who lost the most body weight.
This year’s program was considered such a success, that the top 20 people who lost the greatest percentage of body weight were recognized Saturday with $25, $50, $75, $125, $250 and $500 cash prizes totaling $1,400.
The top Mayor’s Fitness Challenge winners are:
First Place: Terri Hester, lost 13.62%
Second Place: Glynis Hart, lost 11.72%
Third Place: Anthony Murphy, lost 11.48%
In addition, participants of the challenge eaned prizes throughout the program, and at the finale they had their choice of a digital scale, a George Foreman Grill or a Small Magic Bullet Blender. In total, there were more than 200 giveaways at the event.
The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge sessions were taught by local fitness experts and included cardio kickboxing, line dancing, strength training, walk/ runs, yoga, Zumba and a variety of other indoor and outdoor activities.
Sponsors of the seventh Mayor’s Fitness Challenge, included the City of Daytona Beach, Advent Health, Brown & Brown Insurance, Florida Health Care Plans, Halifax Health, One Daytona, The Running Elements, Vystar Credit Union and Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.
