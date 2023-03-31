The Daytona Moose Lodge 1263 will host a 75th birthday celebration on April 8 at 11 a.m.
The Lodge has supported local causes in Volusia County. An example occurred last year when a group of 1263 Moose members raised $16,000 and donated the funds to the Local American Cancer Society.
On Nov. 23, 1947, the Daytona Moose Lodge 1263 came to life in Daytona Beach, then moved to its home in Ormond Beach in 1995.
Recent information shows it is the sixth-largest Moose Lodge in Florida (over 3,200 members), and 15th largest in the United States of America.
For more information, contact Charlie Jaskiewicz at cjaskiewicz@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.