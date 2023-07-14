The free, City of Daytona Beach-sponsored Midtown Music Concert Series continues Saturday, July 15, with a performance by Divas of Jazz.
Divas of Jazz is the vision of Grammy award-winning pianist/keyboardist/producer Jeanine McAdams.
Members include Joela Santil (bass), Kisha Pugh (drums) and Alex Bodytko Shaw (woodwinds).
They have performed and recorded on national and international stages, television, Disney and Universal and toured with Broadway shows.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. and attendees can bring their own lawn chairs; however, coolers are not allowed.
Guests can enjoy line dancing with Eddra before the concert at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be onsite.
Cypress Park is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. This year’s Midtown Music Concert Series is sponsored by Humana and United Healthcare.
For more information, visit www. CODB.us/MidtownMusic.
