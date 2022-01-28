Daytona native elected president of Health Care and Education for ADA

Dr. Otis W. Kirksey, a 1978 graduate of Mainland High School, has been named president of Health Care & Education for the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Kirksey is among the newly elected 13-member board of directors and principal officers for 2022. The board is comprised of forward-thinking, innovative medical, scientific, education and executive business professionals. Kirksey’s one-year term started Jan. 1.
He is the second health care professional from Tallahassee to serve as an ADA president. Dr. Larry C. Deeb, a pediatric endocrinologist, was elected president of medicine and science in 2006.
“I am humbled and extremely excited about this new leadership opportunity with the American Diabetes Association during this critical time,” Kirksey said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted people living with diabetes and revealed the harsh reality of the health disparities and inequities that exist. For the past 20-plus years I have dedicated my professional life to fighting to eliminate both.
“Serving as president of health care and education will provide a platform for me to share my unique perspective and experiences as I actively engage in the policy and decision-making processes related to advancing the mission of the ADA.”
Pharmacy services director
Kirksey is the director of pharmacy services at the Neighborhood Medical Center, a Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQCHC) in Tallahassee. In addition to providing administrative oversight of its pharmacy operations, Kirksey leads the organization’s diabetes disease management and self-management education services.
He brings 25 years of experience in academia as a former professor of pharmacy practice at the Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He was recently honored with the distinction of Professor Emeritus of Pharmacy Practice by the university. Prior to his faculty appointment, Kirksey was a clinical pharmacist in research and information services at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.
Kirksey earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD) from FAMU in 1983 and 1988, respectively. Among his professional credentials, he is board certified in Advanced Diabetes Management (BC-ADM), a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) and a Lifestyle Coach and Master Trainer for the National Diabetes Prevention Program.
Kirksey served for more than 11 years on the board of the Neighborhood Medical Center, and he is director emeritus of the Prince Hall Shriners’ National Community Health Initiative (formerly, National Diabetes Initiative). During his tenure as director, he led the organization’s efforts to fulfill a 10-year, $1 million-commitment to the American Diabetes Association to support research and outreach efforts in underserved communities.
Nearly 122 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes.
Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death and a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputations.
Founded in 1940, the ADA is the nation’s premier voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. With headquarters in Arlington, Va., it has offices in every region of the country. The ADA is supported by a network of more than 565,000 volunteers, their families and caregivers, a professional society of nearly 20,000 health care professionals and more than 250 staff members.
For more information, visit diabetes. org or call 800-342-2383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.