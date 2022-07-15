Round two of Summer Fun on the Run, an initiative to take the City of Daytona Beach’s recreation programs into underserved neighborhoods, will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
The free mini camp is offered to youth ages 5 to 15 at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The following activities will be offered by city staff: arts and crafts, basketball lessons, music and dancing. Daytona Beach’s Police and Fire departments will offer additional outdoor activities such as drawing on a police cruiser with temporary paints and getting soaked by a fire hose.
Hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Registration is not required to attend the program.
