Daytona Beach’s oldest Black church, Mount Bethel Institutional Baptist Church, is celebrating 138 years of existence this month.
A special anniversary service will be held Sunday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Bethel’s pastor, the Rev. Eugene Hudson, encourages members of the community to come out and enjoy the service.
“Celebrating 138 years is a blessing. We’ve overcome many obstacles and are still standing strong today within the church and the community,” said Hudson.
“Our history is important, as it makes us who we are. We focus on Black history every day. Every third Sunday of the month, we celebrate a trailblazer to highlight the impact they made in our society.”
African American churches have been primary in addressing issues in their communities and advocating for them since the late 18th century, as they have always been a symbol of hope.
Mount Bethel has been operating since 1885 and has been at its current location, 700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., since 1921. The church also is listed among 18 sites on the city’s Black Heritage Trail.
The church has overcome much adversity in the past several years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew damaged the roof of the building, which then led to mold and other damages on the property. The church had to be completely restored and refurbished. The congregation had to worship elsewhere for two years.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the church’s congregation. Attendance dropped due to the pandemic although services still operated under CDC guidelines.
“Since our place of worship is so large, we required masks and did distance seating, seating only one person to a pew the majority of the time,” Hudson stated.
In 2022, back-to-back storms Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole brought damage to the church's bell tower, as well as the bricks in its infrastructure causing them to become too porous.
From all of the damages over the years, Mount Bethel is close to a full overall recovery.
A group of people – including newly freed slaves under the leadership of its primary founder and pastor, Rev. Joseph Brook Hankerson – recognized the need for Black people to have a place to worship.
On June 22, 1885, Mount Bethel was constructed on the corner of Fremont Avenue and Church Street (now Marion Street) in the Silver Hill community, the south section of the Black community. The church's first permanent structure on South Street in Waycross was erected during the early 1900s.
In 1921, the need for a larger church prompted Rev. Hankerson to build the current structure on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
From Mount Bethel's congregation grew several other Baptist churches, including Mount Zion and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
Mount Bethel holds multiple programs monthly for the community. “All of our programming is open to the public. Anyone is welcome to join and participate,” said Rev. Hudson.
Each Saturday, there is a breakfast ministry held for anyone in need or that wants to stop by.
Once a month a clothing drive is held, and there is a transportation ministry for senior members that need their prescriptions delivered, a ride to their doctors’ appointments or any other place they need.
The ministry will also host their Vacation Bible School July 10-14 and a backpack drive in August for back-to-school.
Mount Bethel’s primary founder and first pastor, Rev. Joseph Brook Hankerson, who was elected Daytona's first African American councilman in 1898.
Dr. Howard Thurman, an international theologian and renowned author, attended Mount Bethel as a child. Thurman mentored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was one of the most prominent leaders of non-violent protests and civil disobedience.
Daytona Beach native Yvonne Scarlett-Golden, who was the city’s first African American mayor (2003-2006) and a former city commissioner (1995-2003), was also a longtime member of the church.
Others included Andrew Moore, Sr., a city commissioner for Zone 6 (1976-1984); Moore’s wife, Freddye Moore, the first Black on the Volusia County Council (1993-1999) and a former city commissioner for Zone 6 (1984-1992); and the Rev. Rudolph “Bunky’’ Matthews, the church’s pastor from 1965-1976, a former Zone 6 commissioner (1973-1976), and a former Bethune-Cookman head football coach.
