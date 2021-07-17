Daytona State College has created the “Falcon Fast Track” Scholarship program to provide support for 2020 and 2021 graduates of Volusia and Flagler County high schools. Eligible students who enroll at Daytona State full time (defined as 12 or more credit hours) will receive a $1,500 scholarship, while those enrolling in six to 11 credit hours will be awarded $750.
“The ‘Falcon Fast Track’ program is designed to assist first-time in college students who are right out of high school begin their educational journey now,” said Heidi Pinney, Daytona State’s director of Financial Aid.
“The past year has not been an easy one for these students and we want to help remove financial barriers in an effort to create a smooth pathway to achieve their educational goals. These students belong here!”
To become and remain eligible for the “Falcon Fast Track” Scholarship, students must:
- Have graduated from a Volusia or Flagler County public high school, private school, or home school in 2020 or 2021.
- Be defined as First-Time-In-College students (exclusive of dual enrollment, advanced placement, or accelerated credit participation in high school).
- Enroll in an A.A. or A.S. program with at least six credits for the fall 2021 semester.
- Complete the scholarship application at DaytonaState.edu/Scholarships.
- Be registered for classes by July 30, 2021. (If all funds are not expended by this date, the college will continue to accept and process scholarship applications.)
Funding for this program is limited and is available on a first-come, first- served basis. Applications will be reviewed in order of submission date. Once eligibility is confirmed, students will receive a formal Daytona State Financial Aid Notification. Scholarship funds will be applied to the fall 2021 semester.
Applications submitted for the “Falcon Fast Track” program will remain current through the 2021-2022 academic year so students can also be considered for additional scholarships.
