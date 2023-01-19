The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and/or a physical property damage loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) due to Hurricane Nicole is Monday, Feb. 13.
While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and SBA physical property damage loans due to Hurricane Ian was Jan. 12, businesses and most private nonprofit organizations still have until June 29 to apply for an economic injury loan due to this storm.
If Hurricanes Ian and Nicole both economically impacted a business or private nonprofit organization, a separate economic injury loan must be submitted for each storm.
Upcoming deadlines, by storm and type of assistance, are:
- Feb. 13: FEMA assistance and SBA physical property damage loans (Hurricane Nicole)
- June 29: SBA economic injury loan (Hurricane Ian)
- Sept. 13: SBA economic injury loan (Hurricane Nicole)
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, use FEMA’s mobile app or call 800-621-3362. FEMA and SBA representatives are also available at two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Volusia County:
- Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach
- The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Deltona
An SBA loan application for physical property damage and economic injury may be submitted at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by visiting a DRC. The SBA is also operating a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at the Daytona Beach Regional Library (City Island), 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach.
For additional information about SBA loans, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov.
