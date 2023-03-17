Lemonade Lecture: Central Florida Cemetery Project: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The Central Florida Cemetery Project volunteers to clean, restore and maintain gravesites at several Sanford cemeteries. Join co-founder Jennifer Eve to learn more about the group, how they got their start, and the various restoration projects they are working on.
Wildlife lecture: Mimicry and camouflage in nature: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Nature’s safety and security measures and tactics are amazing. In the presentation, Master Naturalists Roger Fulton and Joan Ferrell will discuss how plants and animals use color, mimicry and actions to help their species survive.
Story time at DeBary Hall: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 21. Children are invited to Kids Corner, a free story time featuring stories, songs and activities. The program is designed for preschoolers, but children of all ages are welcome.
Get stepping with line dancing lessons: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 and 27. Line dancing is a great way to exercise your mind and body. Join DeBary Hall staff for a fun evening full of learning beginner line dances to various music genres. There is a $3 charge for each class.
Native plant walk: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Explore the native and exotic landscaping at DeBary Hall with Master Naturalist Holly Giles. Join her on a guided walk around the grounds of DeBary Hall and learn about a variety of plants, their history and uses, and the way Frederick deBary used directional landscaping.
Wildlife lecture: Wood storks and sandhill cranes: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Wood storks and sandhill cranes are two of our most interesting wading birds, but how do you tell them apart when they fly overhead? Join local author Marcia Meara as she answers this question and many more.
All events will take place at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd. Registration is requested for all programs; call 386-668-3840 or email lperez@ volusia.org to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.