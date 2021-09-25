Here are the Sept. 24 prep football scores for Volusia and Flagler counties.
Seminole 27, Mainland 13
Seabreeze 14, DeLand 20
Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7
Wildwood 49, Atlantic 7
Taylor 6, Pine Ridge 47
Father Lopez 7, Providence 24
Lake Brantley 20, University 33
Halifax 0, Cocoa Beach 23
Eustis 17, New Smyrna Beach 42
Creswick 38, Trinity 6
Orange Park 44, Matanzas 7
Winter Springs 7, Deltona 42
