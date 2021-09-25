Football on field

Here are the Sept. 24 prep football scores for Volusia and Flagler counties.

Seminole 27, Mainland 13

Seabreeze 14, DeLand 20

Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Wildwood 49, Atlantic 7

Taylor 6, Pine Ridge 47

Father Lopez 7, Providence 24

Lake Brantley 20, University 33

Halifax 0, Cocoa Beach 23

Eustis 17, New Smyrna Beach 42

Creswick 38, Trinity 6

Orange Park 44, Matanzas 7

Winter Springs 7, Deltona 42

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.