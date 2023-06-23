Deltas honor seniors at annual Hats Off luncheon

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honored senior citizens in the community and surrounding areas with a luncheon on June 17.
The annual Hats Off luncheon was held at the Michael & Libby Johnson Center for Civic Engagement at Bethune-Cookman University. The theme was “A Celebration of Love 2023.”
The honorees were served a meal and were presented a gift.
The luncheon is one of the many ways the sorority gives to the community for the support and contributions given to them over the years.
Dianne Ross was chairperson of the event and Janice Walton was the co-chair. Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed is the sorority’s president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.