Deltas honor seniors at annual Hats Off luncheon
Deltas honor seniors at annual Hats Off luncheon

Members of the sorority are shown above at the event. Above, Arthur Massengale was named this year’s Mr. Hats Off and the title of Miss Hats off went to Janurita Currington.

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honored senior citizens in the community and surrounding areas with a luncheon on June 17.

The annual Hats Off luncheon was held at the Michael & Libby Johnson Center for Civic Engagement at Bethune-Cookman University. The theme was “A Celebration of Love 2023.”

The honorees were served a meal and were presented a gift.

The luncheon is one of the many ways the sorority gives to the community for the support and contributions given to them over the years.

Dianne Ross was chairperson of the event and Janice Walton was the co-chair. Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed is the sorority’s president.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.