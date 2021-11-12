The Friends of Deltona Library group is sponsoring the ninth annual Mitten Tree to provide help for neighbors who might need a little extra warmth this winter.
The tree will be in the lobby of the Deltona Regional Library throughout November. Residents are asked to donate new socks, hats, scarves, mittens and blankets. Toiletries and personal care items are also appreciated. The items will be distributed by Deltona Presbyterian Church in conjunction with its Food Pantry program.
Donations may be dropped off at the circulation desk of the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
For more information, call Claudia Hutchins at 386-479- 3976.
