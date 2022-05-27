The Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., hosts live programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on the second and fourth Friday of each month as part of the We Are CapABLE series of programs and services.
Everyone is welcome to attend but should keep in mind that some participants may enjoy the programs by moving around or making noise. Caregivers are encouraged to stay for the programs.
June’s program and movie are:
- Puppet play day: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 10. Experience a puppet show, then learn about puppets and how they work.
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 24. Watch this PG-13 movie in which Peter Park asks Doctor Strange for help after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed. The run time is 2 hours, 28 minutes.
For more information, call the library at 386-789-7207.
