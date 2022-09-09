The Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., offers a variety of programs for fun and educational enrichment.
October’s programs include: Medicare 101: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. A representative from Senior Services of North America Medicare will provide an overview of the federal health insurance program and explain what to expect when you apply.
English conversation hour: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4 and 18. People who are learning English as a second language can practice their skills, improve speaking confidence and meet new people.
Breast and cervical cancer: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. A representative from the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program will share information about these common types of cancer.
Plant clinic and lecture: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Bring your sick plants for a free checkup by Master Gardener Howard Jeffries. He will also discuss plant propagation. Participants can exchange plants.
Sit and be fit: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Pull up a chair and let staff guide you through a series of relaxing movements using the flow of breath. Bring water and dress comfortably.
Crafting at the library: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Turn a tin can into a beautiful fall decoration. Supplies will be provided.
Diet of indigenous Latin Americans: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Stetson University Professor Dr. Nicole Mottier will discuss the food history and diet of the indigenous people of Latin America.
Ghost hunters: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Do you believe in ghosts? The American Ghost Adventures crew will share scary stories and explain the equipment they use.
Crafting at the library: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Make a butterfly out of clothespins. Supplies will be provided.
Fantastic archaeology: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Learn what archaeology is and is not, along with famous hoaxes in history.
Brain games: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Play memory games that can sharpen your mind.
Registration is not required for these free programs. For more information, call the library at 386- 789-7207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.