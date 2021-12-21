The City of Deltona is offering financial assistance to residents to further their education with a degree from one of Florida’s institutes of higher learning.
Applications for the 2022 William S. Harvey Scholarship are available on the city’s website and in the guidance offices of Deltona, Pine Ridge and University High schools.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd., by 5 p.m., Feb. 11, 2022, or postmarked by 5 p.m., Feb. 7, 2022.
Scholarships are awarded based on applicant’s financial need, scholastic achievements, participation in academic and community organizations and programs. An essay is required.
The William S. Harvey Scholarship Selection Committee will review the applications utilizing a predetermined ranking system and forward recommendations to the Deltona City Commission for final awarding.
The scholarship is named for former Deltona City Commissioner and Vice Mayor William S. Harvey, who often said “the city needs to do more for families and children.”
Applicants must be accepted for enrollment at an accredited Florida community college, college and/or university or technical school and fully complete the scholarship application to include all required support materials before the deadline. Two-time recipients of the scholarship are not eligible.
For more information, and to obtain an application, visit the website at www.deltonafl.gov/home/news/need-money-college-have-you-considered-william-s-harvey-scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.