DeSantis to speak at Heroes Honor Festival at SpeedwayDeSantis to speak at Heroes Honor Festival at Speedway

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has joined the lineup guest speakers at Heroes Honor Festival 2022, taking place at Daytona International Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. DeSantis will speak on Saturday, May 28.
The Heroes Honor Festival 2022 is presented by Engage Your Destiny — an organization dedicated to bringing honor, help and healing to military veterans and their families.
DeSantis, a former Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, an active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve and a known American patriot, will serve as a guest of honor and speaker at what is expected to be large assembly of Vietnam Veterans.
“Implementing the Heroes Honor Festival 2022 is something I believe I’m called to do,” said Ben Peterson, founder and CEO of Engage Your Destiny. Peterson was personally welcomed by Vietnam veterans upon returning home from two years serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army.
“Having the support and presence of a great patriot like Gov. Ron DeSantis is further confirmation that this event is meant to happen. The Vietnam veteran guardians of honor and their families deserve to be celebrated with a grand display that shares the truth of their heroism and sacrifice.”
List of special guests
DeSantis joins a platform of special guests, including:
- Ann-Margret, award-winning entertainer and supporter of American troops;
- Chris Noel, retired American actress and entertainer who worked at Armed Forces Radio and Television Service (AFRTS) as the “Voice of Vietnam;”
- Major Gen. Patrick Brady, a Vietnam War helicopter pilot and Medal of Honor and Distinguished Service Cross recipient;
- Lt Gen. William G. Boykin, one of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force;
- Lt. Col. Oliver North, a combat decorated U.S. Marine, No. 1 best-selling author, founder of two successful small businesses and holder of three U.S. patents; and
- Mark “Oz” Geist, bestselling co-author of “13 Hours” and security and military consultant credited with saving 25 people in the attack on Benghazi.
- Toby Keith, award-winning country superstar and avid supporter of American troops, will also headline a music concert on May 28 alongside special musical guests Justin Moore and Craig Morgan.
Heroes Honor Festival attendees can expect a range of activities throughout the weekend including military flyovers, a patriot parachute team, veteran reunions, a resource expo, a Sunday Ride for Freedom, keynotes from Vietnam era heroes, lifetime legacy awards and a sacred remembrance vigil for those killed in action.
“America’s nobility is our veterans,” shared Brady, Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran. “The Vietnam veterans were as noble as any warriors we’ve ever had in this great country. They were great warriors who came home and became great citizens. I’m proud to be associated with the Heroes Honor Festival and look forward to what is sure to be a historic event.”
Tickets are available. All veterans, active military, and their spouses can register for free tickets. Children 12 and under are also free.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit HeroesHonorFestival.com or follow the event on Facebook or Instagram.
Engage Your Destiny is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging active military, veterans and their families through digital and in-person experiences to bring honor, help and healing. The organization also provides a wide variety of mentorship and small group programs focused on preventing the tragedy of veteran suicide.
For more information, visit engageyourdestiny.com.
