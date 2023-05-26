As the 2023 hurricane season approaches, multiple divisions from Volusia County Government will host a disaster shelter awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.
The event is being held to let residents know what they need to bring such as blankets, pillows, phone chargers, foldable chairs and other personal items, as well as what to expect while there. Also, attendees will learn how their pets will be cared for in the shelter.
“Sometimes, we’ll have people show up to a disaster shelter with nothing, or the setup is not what they had in mind,” said Emergency Management Planner Yolanda Buckles. “This event allows residents to see firsthand the space that will be provided, sleeping arrangements, types of food served, and essentials they need to bring for themselves and their pets.”
Information will be available for the general population and special needs shelters at the event. Additionally, staff will assist with preregistration for a special needs shelter for those who meet the criteria.
For more information about the event, contact Yolanda Buckles at ybuckles@volusia.org or 386-254-1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.