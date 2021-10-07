The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue arrived in Daytona Beach Wednesday morning from Italy. The statue will be on temporary display at the News-Journal Center and an unveiling ceremony is Oct. 11. The statue will be permanently displayed in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
