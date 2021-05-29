Drought index rising; fire officials urge caution

With limited rainfall over the past few weeks, Volusia County Fire Rescue is asking residents to practice fire safety in and around their homes.
Volusia County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index is 355, more than doubled from 142 on May 1. The drought index measures soil dryness on a scale of 1 to 800, with one being saturation and 800 being desert-dry.
“We had little rainfall this month and despite forecasted storms this weekend, the rainfall will not be nearly enough to offset dried vegetation throughout the county,” noted Volusia County Fire Chief Howard Bailey. “We continue to review the weather every morning and set the response levels accordingly in conjunction with the Florida Forest Service.”
The Firewalker Team, a group of Volusia County firefighters who specialize in brush fires, has been put on alert for possible call-out.
With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, Chief Bailey urges residents to be cautious with outdoor activities and offer these wildfire safety tips:
Practice wildfire safety
- Do not discard cigarettes from moving vehicles.
- Do not park a hot car or operate allterrain vehicles on dry grass.
- Check lawnmowers and farm equipment for properly working spark arresters.
- Extinguish fires when cooking outdoors, and never leave fires unattended.
- Closely monitor outdoor grills and campfires.
- Use fireworks responsibly and accordance with local laws and regulations.
Protect your home
- Design and landscape your home with fire safety in mind. Allow a 30-foot buffer of non-combustible material around your home.
- Use non-combustible materials on the roof and clean the roof and gutters regularly.
- Teach family members how to use a fire extinguisher. Test smoke detectors regularly.
- Inspect chimneys twice a year and clean them once a year.
- Rake leaves and dead limbs and twigs. Clear flammable vegetation.
- Have a garden hose long enough to reach any area of your home and property.
When wildfire threatens
- Listen to the media or a weather radio for emergency messaging regarding the location of possible wildfires and threatened areas.
- Prepare your family, pets and supplies in case you have to evacuate.
- If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- If evacuating, tell someone you are leaving and where you are going. Drive away from fire hazards and listen to public safety officials.
Residents can prepare for emergencies and stay informed by downloading the Volusia County EM app, available for free on the Google Play or App Store. They can also stay up to date by visiting Volusia.org and following Volusia County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.
