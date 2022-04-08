Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the county council chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Members will discuss the implementation of their annual goals and project updates.
Residents may participate in person or virtually. The agenda packet and web link to attend virtually can be found at www.volusia.org/echo-committee.
Written comments regarding the agenda may be emailed to jmarcum@volusia.org or by letter to Jill Marcum, Grants Coordinator, 123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 200, DeLand, FL 32720.
Comments received by 5 p.m. April 13 will be presented to the advisory committee and become part of the public record. Include your name, address and “ECHO Advisory Committee: public participation” in your correspondence.
For more information, contact Brad Burbaugh at bburbaugh@volusia.org or 386-943-7081, ext. 13455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.