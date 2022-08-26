Volusia County’s ECHO Advisory Committee is seeking guidance on how the ECHO (environment, cultural, historical and outdoor recreation) program can evolve to meet the historic preservation and restoration needs of the community.
Committee members will join with the Historic Preservation Board to seek solutions during a public meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the county council chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The two groups will review the county’s inventory of privately and publicly held historic resources, explain how historic projects can meet the requirement for public access, and review ECHO historic projects to date.
Members of historic organizations and stakeholders are invited to participate in the meeting by sharing their comments and feedback in a lightning round format. Each group will have five minutes to present their ideas with or without a PowerPoint presentation of up to 10 slides.
Presenters are asked to describe:
- The most important need facing historic preservation and restoration
- Their biggest difficulty in applying for and securing an ECHO grant
- Recommendations for process improvement
- How the ECHO program can help their organization’s preservation and restoration needs
Those who wish to participate should register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YMBP53V and submit a PowerPoint (if applicable) to echo@ volusia.org by Oct. 3.
The Volusia ECHO program, approved by voters in 2000 and 2020, provides funding for qualifying environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreation facilities. More than $91 million in grants have been awarded. The Historic Preservation Board advises the Volusia County Council on all matters related to historic preservation policy, including use, management and maintenance of county-owned historic resources.
For detailed information about presentation requirements, visit www. volusia.org/echo or contact ECHO staff at 386-943-7081 or echo@volusia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.