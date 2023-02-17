Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The committee will conduct the meeting as a grant review panel to score the 2023 ECHO applications. The committee will recommend awards to the Volusia County Council for approval.
The following applications will be reviewed:
- African American Museum of the Arts, Inc., African American Museum of the Arts Expansion Project: $498,060
- Daytona Playhouse, Inc., Daytona Playhouse Renaissance Phase II: $600,000
The agenda packet and live audio web link can be found at volusia.org/echo-committee.
Written comments regarding the agenda may be emailed to jmarcum@volusia.org or by letter to Jill Marcum, 123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 200, DeLand, FL 32720.
Comments received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, will be presented to the committee and become part of the public record. Include your name, address and “ECHO Advisory Committee public participation” in your correspondence.
For more information, contact Kendra Hively at khively@volusia.org.
