ECHO launches new web feature, logo

Residents can view detailed information about Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) program on the recently enhanced website at www.volusia. org/echo.
The site features a transparency dashboard that provides an overview of completed and in-progress projects, funding sources, maps, and web links and pictures for each funded project.
Since county voters approved the tax-funded initiative in 2010 and again in 2020, Volusia ECHO has funded 223 projects that provide environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreation opportunities for Volusia County residents. ECHO funding for the projects has totaled $71.7 million, while recipients have provided $134.9 million in match funding.
The program has also unveiled a colorful new logo that highlights the meaning behind each letter in ECHO.
For more information about Volusia ECHO, contact Kendra Hively at ECHO@volusia.org or 386-943-7081.
