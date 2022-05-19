A celebration for Turn Around students

FUTURES Foundation recognizes 85 in Volusia for ‘dramatic improvement’
The FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools recognized middle and high school students during an event on May 6 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Eighty-five middle and high school students were recognized as Turn Around recipients for showing “dramatic improvement in grades, behavior, attitude and/or citizenship.’’
FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools announced its 2022 Turn Around student recipients during its annual recognition event May 6 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Eighty-five middle and high school students were recognized in front of more than 350 parents, family members, principals, district administrators, and FUTURES Foundation Board members.
Each spring FUTURES invites all middle and high schools to select a recipient from each grade level per school who has shown a dramatic improvement in grades, behavior, attitude and/or citizenship.
Each recipient received a personalized certificate signed by Interim Superintendent Rachel Hazel and School Board Chairman Ruben Colón who also offered their congratulations during the May 6 celebration.
Florida Power & Light Company and the Daytona Tortugas assisted FUTURES in sponsoring the evening which provided a meal and entry into the Daytona Tortugas baseball game for all attendees.
Middle school Turn Around recipients
Campbell Middle School: Kari Jarvis (6); Ty’Merea Cordare (7); Pa’Jon Jerone Fields (8)
Creekside Middle School: Jacob Adamy (6); William Wallace (7); Malaki Lopes (8)
DeLand Middle School: Francisco Garcia (6); Tarrence Lee (7); James L. Robinson, Jr. (8)
Deltona Middle School: Carli Marie Lapinsky (6); Jaylynn Myly Cross (7); Yulexy Marzol Viveros (8)
Galaxy Middle School: Keanan Spence (6); Owen Jones (7); Nicholas Horvath (8)
Heritage Middle School: Ava Watson (6); Tyler Samuel Oscar Hagins (7); Marco Ramirez (8)
David C. Hinson, Sr. Middle School: Michael Tozier (7)
Holly Hill School: Aiden Becker (6); Gabriel Perez (7); Amira Ferguson (8)
Legacy Scholars Academy: Keira Knox (8)
New Smyrna Beach Middle School: Halaijah Mcdonald (6); Robert Blum (7); Kylie Pelletier (8)
Ormond Beach Middle School: Cory Geddings (6); Alexus Springer (7); Fernando Freije-Gomez (8)
River Springs Middle School: Michael Liburd (7); Aidan Harding (8)
Silver Sands Middle School: Brody Levesque (6); Jane Mulholland (7); Essence Johnson (8)
Southwestern Middle School: Noah Segura (6); Jarielys Pagan Vazquez (7); Ian Ramirez (8)
T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School: Amora Lamothe (7); Tamarah Gillins (8)
Volusia Online Learning Middle: Ghovanny Adams (6); Caylianna White (7); Norman Velazquez Sepulveda (8)
High school Turn Around recipients
Atlantic High School: Redd Dant (9); Anquanae Jackson (10); Shalonte Garnett (11); Amarion Washington (12)
DeLand High School: Savannah Elaine Nelson (9); Paloma Carbajal (10); Malic Arciles Adams (11); Ethan Dean (12)
Deltona High School: El-sa Halliday (9); Rameir Gordon (10); Amarylis Gonzalez (11); Couiny Dorval (12)
Mainland High School: Edward May, Jr. (9); Jarod Montgomery (10); Mackenzie Rivera (11); Michelle Howard (12)
New Smyrna Beach High School: Makayla Kowatch (10); Shelbie Kenney (11); Rae’Gia Javon Lewis (12)
Pine Ridge High School: Carolyn Peguero Nieves (9); Kemijah Edwards (10); Kimberly Rivera (11); Javon Jeter (12)
Seabreeze High School: Ciara Resendez (9); Dylan Francis (10); Evan Miller (11); Destiny Longo (12)
Spruce Creek High: John Perez (9); Cynthia Hoffman (10); Willie Harris (11); Graci Spiceland (12)
T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High: Alfredo Galarza (9); Elvita Abrego (10); Ramon Torres (11); Kelvin Ambriz (12)
University High School: Ja ‘Niya Jones (9); Kyle Coulson (10); Kaden Pawelczak (11); Ella Leon (12)
Volusia Online Learning High: Jayla Sing (9); Travon Smith Nelson (10); Pierce Patterson (11); Lucia Tshupo (12)
FUTURES Foundation is a nonprofit, direct support organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools. Its mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Public Schools.
For additional information about FUTURES, contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386.255.6475, ext. 50730, or caperric@volusia.k12.fl.us, or visit its website at www.FUTURESVolusia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.