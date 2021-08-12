A helping hand for new Wildcats

B-CU students head back to the classroom on Monday
The Volusia Alumni Chapter of Bethune-Cookman University held its annual Student Sendoff on Aug. 7. Two local freshmen received school items to help them get started with college life and as new Wildcats. The event was held at the alumni cen- ter at 558 Oak Street, Daytona Beach. The university’s first day of classes is Aug. 16. The scholarship recipients for this year were Jason El’ Danial and Ariana Molten.
