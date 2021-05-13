A MOVE TOWARD OPTIONAL MASKS

Volusia parents sound off on policy changes regarding
face coverings for the next school term.
The Volusia County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to move forward in making amendments to its policy on masks. It was the third straight meeting that the wearing of masks was discussed.
Jamie Hayes was the only board member to vote against the measure. The move is a step further to making masks optional instead of mandatory.
Masks currently are required to be worn by students, faculty, staff and visitors while on campus and school district facilities.
Once finalized, masks will be encouraged but not enforced.
The final vote will come at a special meeting on June 14, which could make wearing masks optional during summer school.
Mixed views
Erica Gardener currently has a child in elementary, middle and high school.
“I think masks should be optional. I think it is unhealthy anyway. You’re already breathing in germs and particles that you are breathing out,’’ she told the Daytona Times.
Rita Harris, who has a kid in high school, also weighed in.
“I think it’s a good idea to make them optional, but I still would rather for my child to wear a mask for precautionary reasons,” Harris said.
Nikkie Townsend has children in pre-school, elementary school and middle school.
“I think they should still continue to have to wear masks. The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere, and people are still getting it,’’ she said.
Despite reopening and the easing of coronavirus restrictions, parents are still concerned about the virus.
“I am still worried about it. I think if kids are going to catch it, they will anyway. They will get it from not washing their hands, then touching their faces, noses, mouths and eyes. It’s harder to enforce with the younger ones,” commented Gardener.
Harris added, “Yes, I am still concerned about the virus. It is still around and hasn’t really gone anywhere. People are still catching this virus and people are still dying from it each and every day.”
State, national move
In Flagler County, the school district has stated that masks will be required through the end of this school term. However, they will be optional for summer school as well as the 2021-2022 school year.
Last month Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to school superintendents asking them to revise their mask policies for the 2021-2022 year.
“The data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus,” he wrote.
And this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into effect laws that lift local governments’ coronavirus state of emergencies.
Across the nation, school districts are dropping the requirement on a daily basis. The trend is the same at colleges and universities as well.
On Tuesday, the University of Central Florida lifted its mask mandate effective June 23. On its website, Bethune-Cookman University still states that masks are to be worn on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.