Samuel W. Oliver, Sr., a lifelong artist, teacher, and member of one of Bethune-Cookman University’s “Total Families,” died on Sept. 9 at Halifax Health Medical Center. He was 82.
Oliver was born on Feb. 28, 1940 in Hines, Florida, to the late Prince Benjamin Oliver, Sr. and Constance Taylor Oliver.
He began his formal education in Dixie County, Florida, where he attended Dixie County Training School in the cities of Hines and Shamrock.
His father was his teacher and principal from first grade through eighth grade. During this time, young Oliver was assigned by a teacher to complete an art project that was to set the course of his life.
Attended Campbell High
During racial segregation, Dixie County did not provide a high school for Black children. Consequently, Oliver left Dixie County to attend Campbell Street High School in Daytona Beach.
After graduating from Campbell High in 1957, Oliver enrolled in Bethune-Cookman College, where he majored in art education to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. In 1961, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education.
His service as a teacher began at Drew High School in Winter Garden, Florida. In 1968, he was assigned to teach art classes at Maxey Elementary there.
Orange County public schools fully desegregated in 1970, and Oliver moved once again to Phyllis Wheatly Elementary. After 30 years of service, he retired from his last teaching assignment at Apopka’s Dream Lake Elementary School, then moved back to Daytona Beach.
Upon returning to the city, Oliver became a member Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, serving in the ushers’ ministry and the sanctuary choir. He remained a member until his death.
B-CU, community service
The Total Family Award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon Bethune-Cookman University alumni families. This award recognizes married couples and their children that graduate from the university.
Because all of his siblings and both his children are B-CU graduates, Oliver was a two-time B-CU Total Family Award winner. He consistently donated to the B-CU General Fund and to the Prince B. and Constance T. Oliver Scholarship.
He also served as president of the former Volusia County Chapter of the National Alumni Association of Bethune-Cook-man University, now the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association.
He continued his community service as a Sigma Gent for his mother, daughter and sisters’ sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. also embraced and recognized Oliver’s faithful membership at Stewart Memorial.
List of survivors
Oliver was predeceased by his wife, Pinkie B. Oliver, and his parents, Prince B. and Constance T. Oliver. Survivors include his son, Samuel W. Oliver, Jr. (Lawanda); daughter, Countess S. Rittman; grandchildren Samuel W. Oliver III, Jonah E. Rittman, and Jalen A. Oliver; brother, Prince B. Oliver, Jr. (Gloria); sisters, Cynthia Oliver Carter (James), and Carmen Oliver Williamson (Percy); and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and dedicated nurses.
A homegoing service is set for Sept. 24 at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 317 North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, is in charge of arrangements.
