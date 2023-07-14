July 10 events commemorate university founder’s life and legacy
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is a prominent historical figure that not only made an impact here locally but also in our country and the world.
She founded what is now Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU), a prominent historically Black university in Daytona Beach.
The Volusia County Chapter of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (formerly the Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association) held a ceremony commemorating Dr. Bethune’s 148th birthday in front of her bronze statue inside the Riverfront Esplanade on Beach Street on Monday.
The location is at the corner of the boulevard that bears her name. The event, held on July 10, was her actual birthday.
“We are here to celebrate her for how she lived – not for self but for others. She had a vision of empowerment for all people. Alumni and friends, we are grateful for her birth, her life and for her legacy,” said Carmen Williamson, president of the local Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Alumni Association.
The association, which has now split from the university, has held the event for more than 30 years.
The African American Leadership Council and the City of Daytona Beach held an event at the same location early on Monday.
“Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is such an instrumental part of this city. We should always and will always honor her. Not just on her birthday but always for all that she has accomplished,” commented Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed.
“She put this city on the map. She is one of our beloved citizens that we
should always commemorate. It’s a pleasure for the city to take part in her 148th birthday.”
Reed and Commissioner Ken Strickland attended both events and were recognized during the alumni event.
‘Ahead of her times’
Following the alumni association ceremony, B-CU alums continued celebrating with dining and fellowship at Visions Restaurant & Lounge at 282 Nova Road.
Scottie Miller is a Bethune-Cookman graduate who attended an event to honor Dr. Bethune.
“I came out to celebrate her birthday as well as to honor her legacy because she is the epitome of what I went to Bethune-Cookman College for back in 1986,’’ he told the Daytona Times.
Daytona resident William Bittorf attended the celebration at the statue.
“Bethune is a great part of American history. The things she stood for is why we are here. She is a big part of Daytona for me. The college has been important,’’ he said. “I came to Daytona to attend DBCC (now Daytona State College) years ago. My friend, Mark Campbell, was my math teacher; he also taught at Bethune-Cookman. He told me about the history. She is respected. She is an American leader and an important part of American history.”
Dr. Bethune’s grandson, Robert Bethune, was at the Monday evening event.
Bethune told the Times, “I am proud to be here. I am proud of the alumni association and all they do. They’ve represented the college since their creation. My grandmother’s birthday is celebrated in many places, including Maysville [South Carolina, her birthplace] and Washington, D.C. She had a lot of influence.
“The college is just a small portion of what she accomplished. She touched many lives. She was ahead of her time and graced by God. My hope is for the school and alumni to have unity.”
Jan Jones, the alumni association’s Miss Maroon, is president of the Seminole County Chapter of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association. She was recognized by alums along with Rose Roland, Area Superintendent II of Volusia County Schools, who recently retired after a 35-year career with the district.
The statue ceremony included short speeches on Dr. Bethune’s life and legacy. Her “Last Will and Testament’’ was read. There was a wreath placed with her photo and another bearing flowers.
Members of the Bethune-Cookman University Women’s Advisory Board and the National Council of Negro Women also attended.
Some history
Dr. Bethune was born on July 10, 1875, to former slaves Samuel and Patsy McLeod in Mayesville, South Carolina.
She is the first African American to represent at state in National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C., where her 11-foot marble statue stands.
She is one of two representatives from Florida – along with John Gorrie, who is credited for creating air conditioning. Her statue replaced Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, whose statue was removed in September 2021.
Her bronze statue in Daytona at Riverfront Esplanade Park is 9 feet tall.
In addition to educating countless African American men and women, Dr. Bethune was a renowned civil rights, women’s rights and human rights activist.
She was a humanitarian, philanthropist, national leader and political leader.
Dr. Bethune also was the highest-ranking Black government official as the director of Negro Affairs in the National Youth Administration under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration.
A friend of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, she also secured funding for her school from oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller.
Dr. Bethune founded the National Council of Negro Women, was on the founding conference of the United Nations, and served as national vice president of the NAACP.
