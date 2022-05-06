A small group of Bethune-Cookman University alumni and friends marched down Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard from Lincoln Street to Green Street on April 29, chanting “We want transparency!” and “We want it now.’’
The march was the first part of the Black Rose Project, a group comprised of alumni who are concerned about the university.
The group’s name honors the university’s founder. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was known to call her students as “black roses.” A Bethune statue, which is headed to National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., features the renowned educator holding black roses.
The event continued after the march with a rally in Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach. Visitors were treated to guest speakers, entertainment, music, food and more to address issues with the historically Black university.
“We can’t force adults to follow anyone. I am concerned because we have 19,000 alums but we conveyed our message eloquently and truthfully,” said Jacqueline Shorter, B-CU alumna and chair of the Black Rose Project.
“Unfortunately, we have people who have deliberately set out to divide us by providing false information,” Shorter explained. “We will do more events. We won’t be deterred. We aren’t going anywhere.”
The Rev. Melvin Dawson (Class of 1985) was the keynote speaker at the rally. Shorter (Class of 1990), her husband, Michael Shorter, (Class of 1989) and Michelle Mann (Class of 1990), also spoke.
Transparency, accountability
Alumni came from all over, including Duval, Orange, Broward and Dade counties.
Marcy Alexander, a 1990 alumna, shared, “We are serious about our school. We want transparency; we want to uphold Dr. Bethune’s legacy. We don’t want our school sold or taken over by the state. If we’re not involved and don’t hold our leaders accountable, that can happen.
Claire Williams is a local retired educator and graduate of the Class of 1979.
Williams shared, “I am a strong alumnus. I am concerned with the state of the school. I want transparency; alumni need a seat at the table. We’re concerned about the school’s financial status. We used to mentor students on campus, but we are now banned from campus. Students have been told not to interact with us.”
Student concerns
Students were not included in the planning of the rally, but many attended.
Freshman Tyra Dunaway, a hospitality management major at B-CU, voiced concerns about the institution.
“We notice a decline in maintenance and revitalization projects,” Dunaway said. “We have been promised changes in dorm maintenance, student contract renewals, better usage of funding and tuition reductions.
“Mold is in all buildings, including dorms. Housekeeping and maintenance look understaffed. Tuition has increased. They dress up campus for homecoming and celebrity visits. The food isn’t good, and I am surviving off pizza, fries and Checkers with a $25,000 tuition.”
Dunaway said while she is grateful for her educational experience, she still wants other issues addressed.
“The school is equipping students educationally, but that is not the issue. At Bethune-Cookman nobody takes accountability,” Dunaway explained. “They expect you to take ‘no’ for an answer and be complacent with conditions. I won’t tolerate it.”
Financial questions
The Black Rose Project was created last year, and members have been meeting weekly.
Non-alumni are also welcome to join the group.
The organization is not affiliated with Bethune-Cookman University or the Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association, formerly Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association.
“Feedback has been positive. Many want to know why we didn’t start earlier. We tried to lay low at first but it’s time to come out,” said Shorter.
“We didn’t want to come out originally with the NAA currently being sued by the university. We are also dealing with COVID-19.”
The alumni thinks that the university could spend money on other issues instead of suing alumni.
“B-CU wants everything to go through their attorney, which I understand is one of the most expensive in Volusia County. Why don’t we have money for our kids to graduate, but we have money to sue the alumni,” Shorter asked.
“We have kids crying because they don’t have money to walk the stage. Some are short $2,300 dollars. Alumni have worked to raise money for the school. I think that is the frivolous spending of money,’’ Shorter added.
Proceeds from food sales at the rally went to New Wave, a local competitive youth travel basketball program.
For more information on the Black Rose Project, visit www.facebook.com/herblackroses
