Volusia County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students
Volusia County students who attend public schools return to the classrooms on Monday. For parents who need guidance, there’s plenty of information online to help them get their kids ready.
The Volusia County School District has a wealth of useful information on in its back-to-school resource website under the parents section at www.vcsedu.org/parents-students/back-to-school-resource-center.
It has links to information on the following: new student registration; bus routes; what school a kid is zoned to attend; beginning-of-the-year school forms; the before the bell and the extended-day program; dress code; wellness policy; open house, and orientation.
Free meals
Free breakfast and lunch will be available for all Volusia County Schools students.
The meals are covered by the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
This provision eliminates the collection of family income applications for free and reduced-price meals and ensures all students receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.
Students attending Ivy Hawn Charter School, Pace Center for Girls, Richard Milburn Academy West, Richard Milburn Academy East and AMIkids also will continue to receive meals for free.
Directly Certified (DC) Families enrolled in state assistance programs will still receive their eligibility letter for after-school care and voluntary prekindergarten benefits.
For additional information, contact School Way Café at 386-734-7190 ext. 50832, swaycafe@volusia.k12.fl.us or visit www.k12.vcsedu.org/school-way-café.
School times
School times remain as follows this year:
- Elementary schools (K-5), 7:50 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Middle schools (6-8), 9:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
- High schools (9-12), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Holly Hill (K-8) ,7:50 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Taylor Middle High, (6-12) 8:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
- Alternative schools: High-banks and Riverview Learning Centers, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Schools get out an hour earlier on early release days on Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. for elementary schools, 3:15 middle schools; 2:30 high schools; 1 p.m. alternative schools; 2:30 p.m. Taylor Middle-High; and 2 p.m. Holly Hill.
- Plus One Elementary Schools; Starke Elementary (DeLand); Westside, Palm Terrace and Turie T. Small’s hours are 7:50 a.m.-3 p.m. with early release days an hour earlier at 2 p.m.
For more details, visit https://www.vcsedu.org.
