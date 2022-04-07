Saturday school helping to prepare students for standardized tests
Campbell Middle School, located at 625 South Keech Street, sits in the heart of Daytona’s Black community and has a predominately Black student population.
The school, which has a history of academic rigor, is taking extra measures to achieve success and return to excellence.
Saturday school is being offered through remediation/credit recovery and a boot camp to get students on track for promotion and ready for Florida Standard Assessment (FSA) tests.
Remediation makes up grades and classes while the boot camp provides testing preparation. Saturday school runs 8 a.m. to noon. It began in January and will go until after testing. FSA testing began Monday with the writing session.
“We won’t do it this Saturday but the next five Saturdays. The kids are really working hard,” said Kimberly Matthews, principal of Campbell Middle School.
Help with meals
Campbell reached out to the local community to assist kids with meals.
Matthews stated, “We are a Title I school, which allows us to pay for teachers’ salaries on Saturdays but not meals. We have 90% of kids on free or reduced lunch. I asked the community for their assistance and many have responded. We thank them.”
On April 1, the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC), a non-profit community improvement organization, stepped in and paid $500 to cover meals.
“We want to make sure the kids have meals. Our primary mission is Midtown; Campbell is in Midtown. We thought it was necessary to step up and assist these kids in our community,” commented Percy Williamson, chair of MCDC.
“We encourage all organizations, businesses, faith-based organizations and individuals to step in and assists the students at Campbell.”
Over the school year, other community leaders, businesses and organizations also have stepped in and helped Campbell with resources.
‘Overwhelming support’
The list includes the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP; Daytona Beach City Commissioners Paula Reed, Dannette Henry and Quanita May; local chapters of every Black fraternity and sorority; local attorneys’ offices, including Motts & Grimes; and the Campbell Senior High Class of 1968.
“We have received overwhelming support. So many have helped us. We thank everyone. The students also thank them all. Students wrote and are still writing thank you letters,” expressed Matthews.
Parents don’t mind kids going to school on Saturdays if it will help them academically. They also think the community stepping in with meals is good.
Erica Gardener’s son Kristian Joseph is an eight-grader at Campbell who also attends Saturday school.
Gardener told the Times, “My son does have Saturday school sometimes because he has slacked with his grades. I think Saturday school is good if it helps them improve their grades, avoid summer school and avoid failing.”
“As for the community helping with meals its good because there is a lot of poverty around here and many families are struggling. Most jobs don’t pay enough. Many families still haven’t recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Needed: More school supplies
In addition, Campbell could also use help with school supplies, including back- packs, paper, pencils and pens.
“We have used up supplies from the beginning of the year. Many backpacks have worn out and torn. Kids need them to carry around their materials,” added Matthews.
Any person or organization willing to help the school is encouraged to join with other organizations currently assisting the school.
Matthews explained, “I have been referring people and organizations to others that are already helping us. It consolidates and streamlines things. It also helps us because we don’t have to rely on just one source. We also don’t have so many people out there asking for things.”
Matthews believes it’s important that the community supports its schools.
She said, “It’s critical. We also want to help parents with resources and communication. Like how to raise a teenager. Schools have resources, but I think more are needed for parents. I think it’s not that they don’t want to do, but they don’t know how to do at times.”
Campbell is a tentative D school as of 2020-21 school grades. It was a school back in 2019-2020. FSA test scores helps determine school grades.
The school deals with various factors, including being in a low-income area, a food desert, an area with the highest health care disparities in the county, being a Title I school in regards to achievement and behavior, having 90% or more of its kids on free or reduced lunch and more.
“I don’t really see those factors as challenges. I think COVID-19 remains our biggest current challenge. We are still adjusting and trying to get back to normal. Kids were learning at home for so long. Just getting them back in the classroom has been tough,” the principal noted.
“It was a lot of mental, emotional, social and economic challenges that arose from COVID and getting back in the classroom remains a process,’’ she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.