Tradition at elementary schools continued as B-CU athletes and community leaders encouraged youngsters as they headed into their classrooms.
School began in Volusia County on Monday and, in recent years, welcoming the kids back in style has become the norm.
Students at Turie T. Small Elementary and Palm Terrace Elementary in Daytona Beach were greeted to cheers and high fives as they entered school on the first day of school early Monday morning. Students like Eliase Favors, a fifth grader at Turie T. Small, enjoyed the star treatment.
“I feel grateful and happy about them welcoming us. I am glad for this year. This is my last year in elementary before going to middle school next year. My favorite subject is reading,’’ Eliase told the Daytona Times.
J’ Hannah Massey took her daughter, Aydin Ivy, to Turie T. Small for her first day of kindergarten.
“I think that it’s great that they do this. It hypes them up for a good first day and, hopefully, a good year. I just hope my child is determined, learns, and does great this school year,” Massey said.
Bethune-Cookman University’s athletics department led the cheers at Turie T. Small.
“This is an opportunity for us to be a part of the community. It is important for us to show our young people love on the first day of school. These are future Wildcats. That’s why we’re here,” commented Reggie Theus, B-CU’s athletic director and head coach of the men’s basketball team.
Indya Campbell is a senior cross-country and track athlete at Bethune-Cookman.
“I think it is very heart-warming because I know sometimes going back to school – elementary school can be scary,’’ Campbell said. “I know that as college students, especially student athletes, many younger kids look up to us. It’s nice to give them an exciting welcome back so that they can look forward to a great year and positive school experience.”
The local chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Psi Phi fraternities as well as Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher also participated.
More cheers at Palm Terrace
Students at Palm Terrace Elementary also were excited and grateful. “I think it’s nice. I missed my teacher from the third grade. I am in the fourth grade now. I’ll be doing bigger things. I want to do art. I draw at home a lot and I look forward to doing it here,” said Jazmine Richo.
Fifth-grader Walter Wright echoed, “I think it’s a good thing and nice of them to welcome us. I am excited about this year. I want to go to college. I am working on it now by doing all my work and getting the best grades.”
Sara Lawson took her daughter Khelani Riddick to Palm Terrace for her first day of kindergarten.
She said, “I don’t know about the welcome with COVID still going, but it is nice to do. I’m just glad to be able to walk my child to class because I didn’t get to last year. Last year she was scared. I just hope she is safe, has a great first day, makes friends, learns, and has a great school year.”
The City of Daytona Beach’s Parks & Recreation Department led the welcome at Palm Terrace as many of their students were in city summer camps.
“We just wanted to come out here and welcome all the kids back to school. We want them to have a great day and a wonderful school year,” commented Keith Willis, director Parks & Recreation.
Members of the local section of the National Council of Negro Women also were at Palm Terrace.
‘A beautiful collaboration’
Principals welcomed the gesture and have plans for a great year.
“I think it is a beautiful collaboration for the community to continue their outreach program, which extended from the summer where students were able to see their faces daily. For them being on campus to welcome them back for the school year shows a positive outreach for our community,” said Karen Troutman, principal of Palm Terrace Elementary.
“We believe in our students. We believe that they can achieve. We want to increase attendance and academic achievement. We want all our students to reach efficiency at their grade level,’’ she continued.
In the end, it is all about the students. “It is very important. It’s very critical for not just the first day but the entire school year. All kids need to understand that there is an adult behind them to help them become that champion that’s inside them,” stressed Dr. Joy Boyd-Walker, principal of Turie T. Small.
“My goal is to keep the kids safe. I also want to make sure that every student on this campus believes in themselves. We want them to believe in themselves and let them know that the adults in this community believe in them. We want them to know that they can set their minds to be anything they want to be.”
The Volusia County School District welcomed back 63,000 students who are enrolled in 87 schools, including 67 traditional schools.
